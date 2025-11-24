Sikh community in Telangana marks 350th Gurta Gaddi of Guru Gobind Singh

HYDERABAD: To mark the 350th Gurta Gaddi of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, The Prabandhak Committee, Gurudwara Saheb-Sitafalmandi, in coordination with gurudwaras across Telangana, organised a mass Kirtan Darbar at the Municipal Grounds, Chilkalguda, on Sunday.

The programme was held as part of the observance of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur between November 23 and 30.

Hundreds of devotees from various communities participated in the celebrations, which included prayers to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, recitation of Gurbani Keertans and the serving of Guru Ka Langar.

Prabandhak Committee functionaries said the congregation featured Keertans and Kathas by renowned Ragi Jathas, who highlighted Guru Gobind Singh’s message of communal harmony and the teachings of Sikh Gurus promoting national integration, peace and brotherhood.

The event concluded with the serving of Guru Ka Langar, with devotees seated in rows to symbolise unity and equality.