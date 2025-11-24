Teacher booked in Telangana after breaking tribal student’s shoulder

KARIMNAGAR: In a brutal case of corporal punishment, a teacher has been booked under the SC/ST Act for allegedly assaulting a Class 10 tribal student and breaking his shoulder.

The student, Godavari Sanjeev (15), was allegedly beaten by teacher Ullala Srinivas for not completing his fair notes at the Telangana Minority Residential School in Bommakal on the outskirts of Karimnagar.

According to Karimnagar Rural CI A Niranjan Reddy, the teacher first assaulted the boy in the classroom and then again in the principal’s room.

Another teacher later took the injured student to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the shoulder fracture.

Based on a complaint from the student’s father, Badovat Raje, a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the teacher at the Karimnagar Rural police station on Saturday night. CI Niranjan said a detailed investigation is underway.

Student unions have demanded strict action against the accused teacher, warning that such incidents create fear among students and affect their studies.