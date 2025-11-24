Telangana CM Revanth directs officials to ensure foolproof security for Global Summit on Dec 8

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the prestigious Global Summit scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

He inspected the venue on Sunday and reviewed the ongoing arrangements. During the review, the chief minister inquired about the security measures being made in view of the scheduled participation of several important dignitaries and VIPs from across the world.

Revanth Reddy stressed that the arrangements must be made in such a way that not a single representative faces any inconvenience during the two-day summit. “Representatives from across the world and ambassadors of various countries will be attending the event,” he said, directing that no one be allowed entry into the venue without a valid pass.

He also instructed that individuals not connected with the summit must not be allowed inside under any circumstances. A department-wise list of officials should be prepared in advance, he added.

Stating that he will conduct regular reviews of the arrangements, the chief minister issued specific instructions to the police to ensure robust security. He emphasised that police personnel deployed at the venue should be provided with adequate facilities to perform their duties without difficulty. He also reviewed parking arrangements and the special facilities being planned for the media covering the event.