Telangana Min Jupally plays social reformer, encourages widow to perform housing unit bhumi puja

HYDERABAD: In a strong message against discriminatory social customs, Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday encouraged a widow to perform bhumi puja for an Indiramma housing unit at Machinenipalli in Kollapur mandal, despite objections from some local residents.

The house was sanctioned under the Indiramma Housing Scheme in the name of Ramudu, son of Lakshmi Devamma, who lost her husband a few years ago.

As Ramudu’s wife is pregnant and unable to participate in the ceremony, the minister asked Lakshmi Devamma to perform the Bhumi Puja.

Firmly rejecting the objection raised by the locals, the minister said such beliefs have no place in a modern, progressive society.

He termed the exclusion of widows from auspicious ceremonies a deep-rooted social evil, adding that women already dealing with emotional trauma should not be subjected to further isolation or stigma.

“Viewing widows as inauspicious is inhuman and discriminatory. These outdated customs are stains on our culture and must be eradicated without delay,” he said.