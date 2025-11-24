Telangana Min Jupally plays social reformer, encourages widow to perform housing unit bhumi puja

HYDERABAD: In a strong message against discriminatory social customs, Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday encouraged a widow to perform bhumi puja for an Indiramma housing unit at Machinenipalli in Kollapur mandal, despite objections from some local residents.
The house was sanctioned under the Indiramma Housing Scheme in the name of Ramudu, son of Lakshmi Devamma, who lost her husband a few years ago.
As Ramudu’s wife is pregnant and unable to participate in the ceremony, the minister asked Lakshmi Devamma to perform the Bhumi Puja.
Firmly rejecting the objection raised by the locals, the minister said such beliefs have no place in a modern, progressive society.
He termed the exclusion of widows from auspicious ceremonies a deep-rooted social evil, adding that women already dealing with emotional trauma should not be subjected to further isolation or stigma.
“Viewing widows as inauspicious is inhuman and discriminatory. These outdated customs are stains on our culture and must be eradicated without delay,” he said.
The minister stressed that discriminatory rituals and superstitions continue to hinder the psychological and economic progress of women, despite the presence of several laws meant to safeguard their rights.
Earlier in the day, the minister said that women’s education is vital not only for the progress of families but also for the advancement of society. He was speaking at an event where Indiramma saris were distributed.
Addressing the large gathering of women, Krishna Rao elaborated on the government’s development and welfare initiatives. He cautioned that social ailments, lack of awareness about physical and mental health, poor dietary habits, and the burden of high medical expenses in corporate hospitals were pushing families into distress. Despite the availability of quality facilities in government schools, many continued to prefer corporate education, he observed. He also expressed concern over extravagant spending on weddings and ceremonies, which was driving families into debt.