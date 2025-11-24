Telangana to celebrate Sathya Sai Baba birth centenary

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government is ready to support the Sathya Sai Baba Trust in extending its services in Telangana. He also announced the government’s decided to organise Bhagwan Sri Satya Sai Baba’s 100th birthday celebrations on a grand scale.

The chief minister participated in the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said it is a rare opportunity and also an honour for him to take part at the celebrations.

“Baba continues to be an inspiration to millions of people, even after leaving for the heavenly abode. Sathya Sai competed with the governments in providing free education to the poor from KG and PG. Baba is being considered as God for providing free medical treatment to the poor and the trust also quenched the thirst of people by solving drinking water problem in Mahbubnagar district,” he said.

He commended that services rendered by the trust in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and many parts of the world, covering over 140 countries.

The chief minister also recalled the teachings of Sathya Sai, who propagated the idea that helping human beings is the best service one can render.

“Providing education, medical care and drinking water are the hallmarks of this trust’s services to the needy,” he said.

Dignitaries from across the world are participating in the celebrations and it shows the sanctity of the land, he said and added that the trust’s services should be expanded further.