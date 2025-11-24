TGPSC weighs legal recourse after Telangana HC scraps Group-II list

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court recently directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to re-evaluate and finalise the selection process of Group-II candidates of 2019 within eight weeks.

Considering the daunting nature of this exercise, TGPSC is planning to take legal recourse soon. According to sources, the court has set aside the selection of 1,032 candidates over alleged tampering of OMR answer sheets and asked the Commission to re-check them.

Internal discussions are underway within TGPSC on seeking legal support, as the re-verification process is expected to be extremely difficult. A senior TGPSC officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “The Commission is planning to seek legal support, but no official orders have been issued yet.

As per the court’s directive, we need to re-evaluate the Group-II (2019) results. However, the process is highly challenging because the court has given only eight weeks to complete the entire exercise, which includes re-scanning and re-evaluating the OMR sheets and physically verifying the answer scripts. This exam was conducted nearly a decade ago, and we are unsure about the current condition of the answer sheets, which have been stored in lockers. Hence, we are considering legal support.”