WhatsApp groups run by PROs of Telangana ministers hacked

HYDERABAD: Cybercriminals on Sunday compromised a TV channel reporter’s phone and sent APK files to several Telangana Cabinet ministers’ WhatsApp groups that were being run by their PROs to share information with the media.
The hackers renamed the groups as “SBI” and asked members to update their Aadhaar details using APK files. However, alerted admins of the groups removed the victim from their groups and also alerted the other members.
When contacted, Hyderabad cybercrime police said that they have not received any complaint from anyone regarding this issue. However, the victim said that he raised a complaint on Cyber helpline number 1930. As of now, no one lost any money due to this. “The fraudsters sent the APK files to more than 100 WhatsApp groups but did not send them to individuals,” the victim said.
The victim added that some of the groups, in which he is not an admin and also cannot send messages, have also received these APK files. It may be mentioned here that the State Bank of India has been issuing several alerts regarding the APK files, advising its customers against clicking on such links. “Don’t click. Don’t download. Don’t update. Fraudsters are sending fake APK links claiming to update your banking app. It’s a scam to steal your money,” the SBI advised its customers on several occasions.
Journalists protest
Meanwhile, several journalists staged a protest at the Central Crime Station (CCS), alleging that some officials misbehaved with a woman journalist when she, along with her husband, went to the Cybercrime police station to file a complaint. However, police claimed that the couple entered into an argument when they were asked not to park their vehicle in the parking area meant for police officials. Later, some other persons reached the station and staged a protest.