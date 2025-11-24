WhatsApp groups run by PROs of Telangana ministers hacked

HYDERABAD: Cybercriminals on Sunday compromised a TV channel reporter’s phone and sent APK files to several Telangana Cabinet ministers’ WhatsApp groups that were being run by their PROs to share information with the media.

The hackers renamed the groups as “SBI” and asked members to update their Aadhaar details using APK files. However, alerted admins of the groups removed the victim from their groups and also alerted the other members.

When contacted, Hyderabad cybercrime police said that they have not received any complaint from anyone regarding this issue. However, the victim said that he raised a complaint on Cyber helpline number 1930. As of now, no one lost any money due to this. “The fraudsters sent the APK files to more than 100 WhatsApp groups but did not send them to individuals,” the victim said.