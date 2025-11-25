BRS draws up strategy for GHMC council meet under KTR’s leadership

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday held a meeting with his party leaders from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and finalised the strategy to be adopted for Tuesday’s corporation council meeting.

Former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLAs and MLCs were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Rama Rao highlighted the “exceptional” services rendered by the party corporators during severe crises such as the Covid-19.

He also highlighted how the corporators consistently fought for the cause of the people and tried to get their issues resolved after the people placed the party in the opposition.

The former minister appreciated the “responsible and dedicated” manner in which the corporators fought the recent elections in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

He expressed confidence that the corporators would work hard to ensure party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

The former minister, meanwhile, urged everyone to organise Deeksha Divas events on November 29 on a grand scale.