BRS leader KT Rama Rao vows to expose Congress for betraying BCs over 42% reservation

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday warned that the pink party will expose the ruling Congress for betraying Backward Classes (BCs) with a false promise of enhancing reservations.

The former minister said that the BRS will continue to confront the Congress for not fulfilling the pre-poll promises made under its “BC Declaration”. Rama Rao had a meeting with people’s representatives, former MLAs, MLCs and senior party leaders from the BC communities at Telangana Bhavan.

During the meeting, MLC Dasoju Sravan gave a PowerPoint presentation on the alleged fraud being committed by the Congress in the name of 42% reservations.

Targeting the Congress leadership, Rama Rao vowed to expose the injustice done to Telangana BCs by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. “We will place Rahul Gandhi’s deception before the people of the country. He goes round the country, falsely claiming that 42% reservations have been provided to BCs in Telangana,” he said.

“If Rahul Gandhi is sincere and serious about BC quota matter, he should use his position as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha to ensure that a discussion takes place on this issue in Parliament. He should have introduced a Private Member’s Bill,” he added.

He also demanded that the BJP and Congress MPs from Telangana raise this issue in Lok Sabha during the upcoming parliamentary sessions.

He also lashed out at the government for not even mentioning the promise of allocating Rs 20,000 crore per year to BCs in the state Budget.

‘BCs are with KCR’

Meanwhile, T Harish Rao said that the BCs were supporting BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. He asserted that the welfare and development programmes implemented for BC communities after the formation of Telangana are unprecedented in the history of any government in the country.