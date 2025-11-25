Class 10 student dies by suicide at residential school in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: A Class 10 student, Sheikh Musa, allegedly died by suicide at the Telangana Minority Residential School in Chandrur on Monday. He was found hanging from an iron rod in his room with a bedsheet.

Musa, a native of Dharmapuri Hills in the city, was discovered by fellow students around 3 am. They alerted the staff, who then informed the police and his parents.

Learning about the incident, police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) for postmortem.

A case was registered following a complaint from the parents. No suicide note was found, and the family did not raise any specific suspicions.

