Congress MLAs entrusted with task of identifying ‘winnable candidates’ in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress, which has taken an “internal” decision to earmark 42 per cent of its tickets for Backward Classes, even in unreserved segments, in the upcoming gram panchayat elections, is believed to have entrusted the responsibility of identifying “winnable candidates” from the BC communities.

As its attempts to enhance BC quota from 23 per cent to 42 per cent in local body polls remained unsuccessful, the Congress has decided to set aside 42 per cent of its poll tickets for BCs in the rural and urban local body polls.

The Reddy community, a dominant political force in Telangana, contested — and often secured — a majority of unreserved sarpanch seats in the past elections. In the upcoming polls, the Congress leadership, by “reserving” over 5,300 (42%) out of about 12,700 gram panchayats for BC aspirants, is trying to recalibrate caste equations and expand its social base.

Party leaders acknowledge that ensuring victory of BC candidates in constituencies dominated by politically influential groups will be a formidable challenge. When combined with statutory reservations for SCs and STs, the Congress’s internal allocation pushes total reservation levels beyond the 50% ceiling by around 17 per cent, creating a tough electoral scenarios in nearly 2,170 gram panchayats.

Speaking to the TNIE, TPCC media and communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy said that MLAs have been assigned the task of identifying BC aspirants with strong grassroots support. He expressed confidence in the party candidate securing victory in all of these seats, claiming that the BC electorate are now leaning towards the Congress.

“Thanks to the decision taken by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the party has not only reinforced its commitment to social justice but also consolidated BC support in our favour. We are confident of securing almost all gram panchayat seats,” he added.