Experts probe Manair check dam damage to determine if cause natural or sabotage

KARIMNAGAR: Forensic experts from Hyderabad on Monday collected samples as part on an investigation to determine whether the damage to a check dam across the Manair river at Tanugula in Jammikunta mandal was due to natural water flow or sabotage by unidentified culprits.

District collector Pamela Satpathy and Commissioner of Police (CP) Gaush Alam visited the site and reviewed the situation with officials. The damage was reported on the night of November 21, after which a case was registered at the Jammikunta police station.

A team led by Venkat Raj, assistant director at the Hyderabad Forensic Science Laboratory, along with the Karimnagar clues team and fingerprint inspectors, carried out a detailed inspection. Former minister T Harish Rao will visit the check dam on Tuesday.

The officials said they were examining the site to establish the cause of the incident. They said the collected samples would be analysed in the laboratory and that action would follow based on the findings. They added that legal proceedings would be initiated against anyone found responsible.