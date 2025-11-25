Financial Audit CoE proposed for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) inaugurated Audit Week 2025 on Monday at the Accountants General Office Complex here.

Senior officers, staff members and invited dignitaries attended the event, marking the start of a week-long celebration of professional excellence, institutional learning and collaborative engagement.

Dr C Suvarna, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, appreciated the contributions of IA&AD’s international institutions, including ICED and ICISA, in strengthening professional competence within the audit ecosystem. She also noted the growing global credibility of the CAG of India through active engagement with INTOSAI and other international platforms.

A major announcement at the event was the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit (CoEFA) in Hyderabad under the National Academy of Audit and Accounts ecosystem. Designed as an incubator for global best practices, research and training in financial auditing, the Centre is scheduled for a soft launch on November 26 and is expected to evolve into a national and international benchmark for high-quality audit practice.

In her welcome remarks, Chanda Pandit, Principal Accountant General (A&E), Telangana, referred to the recently concluded AGs’ Conference, where more than 100 Accountants General and heads of department deliberated on the theme ‘Leading Change & Reaffirming Values: Trust, Innovation, Sustainability, Accountability’. She said the conference set a forward-looking agenda for public audit with a strong emphasis on data integration, AI-driven analytics and sustainability-focused approaches.