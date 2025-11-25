GP poll schedule likely in next two to three days: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Urging people to elect “good persons” in the upcoming gram panchayat elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday indicated that the poll schedule is likely to be released within the next three days.

“I have information that the State Election Commission would make a statement on conducting local polls in the next two to three days. Elect the persons who will ensure development of villages as sarpaches. Don’t elect persons who obstruct development,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after laying foundation for various development works worth Rs 103 crore, including a centralised kitchen for mid-day meals scheme, in his native Assembly constituency of Kodangal.

Revanth also appealed the women voters to wear Indiramma saris while exercising their franchise in the panchayat elections. “Panchayat elections are very crucial, especially for development of Kodangal constituency,” he said.

The chief minister said that his government has launched a slew of schemes aimed at empowering women. “The government accorded top priority to education, irrigation and women empowerment. The state would flourish economically only when women lead a dignified life,” he said.

Highlighting other welfare schemes launched by his government, he said: “Fine rice distribution, free RTC bus travel and cooking gas cylinder at `500 brought cheers in every household. The government also awarded works to women groups to set up solar power plants and compete with Adani and Ambani.

These schemes helped women folk to become financially independent. Marketing facilities were also provided to women groups by establishing stalls at Shilparamam, Hyderabad and talks are also in progress with Amazon for marketing their products in the international market.”