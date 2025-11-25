GP poll schedule likely in next two to three days: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Urging people to elect “good persons” in the upcoming gram panchayat elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday indicated that the poll schedule is likely to be released within the next three days.
“I have information that the State Election Commission would make a statement on conducting local polls in the next two to three days. Elect the persons who will ensure development of villages as sarpaches. Don’t elect persons who obstruct development,” he said.
The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after laying foundation for various development works worth Rs 103 crore, including a centralised kitchen for mid-day meals scheme, in his native Assembly constituency of Kodangal.
Revanth also appealed the women voters to wear Indiramma saris while exercising their franchise in the panchayat elections. “Panchayat elections are very crucial, especially for development of Kodangal constituency,” he said.
The chief minister said that his government has launched a slew of schemes aimed at empowering women. “The government accorded top priority to education, irrigation and women empowerment. The state would flourish economically only when women lead a dignified life,” he said.
Highlighting other welfare schemes launched by his government, he said: “Fine rice distribution, free RTC bus travel and cooking gas cylinder at `500 brought cheers in every household. The government also awarded works to women groups to set up solar power plants and compete with Adani and Ambani.
These schemes helped women folk to become financially independent. Marketing facilities were also provided to women groups by establishing stalls at Shilparamam, Hyderabad and talks are also in progress with Amazon for marketing their products in the international market.”
Asserting that quality education is the only way to improve lives, Revanth Reddy said that the government has been providing breakfast to 28,000 students at 312 government schools in Kodangal Assembly constituency. “We are ensuring that no student suffers from hunger and have initiated a programme to provide mid-day meals through centralised kitchens. Our government, just like mothers, is prioritising the wellbeing of the students by providing quality food,” he added.
The chief minister also listed other development initiates launched in Kodangal, including medical, veterinary, agricultural, paramedical, nursing, engineering colleges, ATCs and integrated residential schools. “We are trying to turn Kodangal into an education hub so that students from all over the state come here to pursue their studies. We intend to promote Kodangal as an international education hub,” he added.
He also announced the establishment of cement industries in Kodangal constituency.