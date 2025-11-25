Hyderabad envisioned as ‘Midnight Metropolis' with 24x7 business operations by 2047

HYDERABAD: The state government plans to position Hyderabad as a “Midnight Metropolis” by 2047, by allowing businesses to operate round the clock. The proposal forms part of the Telangana Rising Vision Document, set for release on December 9.
The final draft promises a shift from permission-based controls to a model described as “freedom-based governance”. Under this system, businesses operating responsibly would not require new licences, NOCs or permits to function 24x7.
The final draft notes: “By 2047, Hyderabad will stand as South Asia’s night-time capital — a free, open, human-scale 24x7 global city where culture, enterprise and innovation continue through the night, supported by inclusive mobility and urban design.”
The draft proposes the creation of a “Night Commissioner”, a single coordinating office for safety, sanitation and mobility to provide quicker decisions and clearer accountability.
Municipal authorities would identify Night Time Economy zones in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Tank Bund, the Old City, RGIA area and the Financial District before a phased citywide expansion.
Safety to be priority in ‘Midnight Metropolis’
Safety measures would come under an Integrated Safety Programme involving Hyderabad Police, GHMC, Women and Child Welfare, DISCOMs and PPP partners.
The draft lists expanded Pink Patrols, smart lighting, AI-based surveillance, sanitation systems and gender-friendly facilities as part of the plan to reduce night-time crime. HMRL, TSRTC, HMDA and private e-mobility operators would extend services until 2 am, introduce night shuttles and improve roads, parking and waste systems to support late-hour mobility and cleaner streets.
The vision document also projects the state’s nominal GSDP to reach $1.21 trillion by 2046-47, a 7.5-fold rise from 2022-23. It states: “Per capita GSDP is expected to rise 6.7 times, from $4,200 to $28,800. Real GDP growth is forecast to average 8% during 2025-30, 7% during 2031-39 and 5.3% during 2041-47 as the economy matures.”
Human capital, productivity and investment are outlined as the foundation for achieving a $3 trillion economy by 2047. The draft notes: “Increase the human capital growth rate to around 1.75 times the current pace. Accelerate total factor productivity to a similar level. Raise the domestic savings rate towards 50% to support capital formation.”