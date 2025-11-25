Hyderabad envisioned as ‘Midnight Metropolis' with 24x7 business operations by 2047

HYDERABAD: The state government plans to position Hyderabad as a “Midnight Metropolis” by 2047, by allowing businesses to operate round the clock. The proposal forms part of the Telangana Rising Vision Document, set for release on December 9.

The final draft promises a shift from permission-based controls to a model described as “freedom-based governance”. Under this system, businesses operating responsibly would not require new licences, NOCs or permits to function 24x7.

The final draft notes: “By 2047, Hyderabad will stand as South Asia’s night-time capital — a free, open, human-scale 24x7 global city where culture, enterprise and innovation continue through the night, supported by inclusive mobility and urban design.”

The draft proposes the creation of a “Night Commissioner”, a single coordinating office for safety, sanitation and mobility to provide quicker decisions and clearer accountability.

Municipal authorities would identify Night Time Economy zones in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Tank Bund, the Old City, RGIA area and the Financial District before a phased citywide expansion.