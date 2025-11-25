Telangana

Narayana Group opens ‘The One School’ in Hyderabad

Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and actor Lara Dutta at the launch of 'The One School' in Kondapur, Hyderabad, on Monday
Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and actor Lara Dutta at the launch of ‘The One School’ in Kondapur, Hyderabad, on MondayPhoto | EPS
HYDERABAD: The Narayana Group, one of Asia’s largest educational conglomerates, on Monday announced its new initiative, The One School, described as one of its most ambitious projects aimed at redefining future-ready learning.

Director of Narayana Educational Institutions Dr Sindhura Narayana said, “We live in a world that demands far more than just high marks; it demands adaptability and critical thinking. The One School was conceived as a single, holistic ecosystem to meet this need. It is where we merge the highest global educational standards and students are not just academically brilliant, but truly future-ready and equipped to be responsible global citizens.”

According to a release, the One School’s world-class campus in Kondapur will open for the 2026–27 academic year and will follow the International Baccalaureate curriculum. Admissions are now open for the founding cohort.

