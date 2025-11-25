Narayana Group opens ‘The One School’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Narayana Group, one of Asia’s largest educational conglomerates, on Monday announced its new initiative, The One School, described as one of its most ambitious projects aimed at redefining future-ready learning.

Director of Narayana Educational Institutions Dr Sindhura Narayana said, “We live in a world that demands far more than just high marks; it demands adaptability and critical thinking. The One School was conceived as a single, holistic ecosystem to meet this need. It is where we merge the highest global educational standards and students are not just academically brilliant, but truly future-ready and equipped to be responsible global citizens.”

According to a release, the One School’s world-class campus in Kondapur will open for the 2026–27 academic year and will follow the International Baccalaureate curriculum. Admissions are now open for the founding cohort.