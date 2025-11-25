Neopolis plots in Kokapet fetch record prices as two parcels raise over Rs 1,356 crore in e-auction

HYDERABAD: The Neopolis Layout in Kokapet continued to shatter records in Hyderabad’s real estate market, with two large parcels securing prices in e-auction that underline the area’s growing pull among developers.

The first round of e-auction generated more than Rs 1,356 crore for the Telangana government from just two plots measuring a combined 9.9 acres (5.31 acres and 4.59 acres).

Plot 18, covering 5.31 acres in Survey Nos. 239 and 240, fetched Rs 137.25 crore per acre from MSN Urban Ventures LLP. This apart, Plot 17, measuring 4.59 acres in the same survey numbers, went for Rs 136.5 crore per acre to Vajra Housing Projects LLP.

Both bids comfortably exceeded the HMDA’s upset price of Rs 99 crore per acre in one of the strongest auction outcomes seen in Kokapet so far.

Officials said the competitive bidding reflected consistent investor interest in Neopolis, which has been drawing attention since the auction notification and pre-bid meetings earlier this month.

HMDA is auctioning six Neopolis parcels spread across 27 acres in phases. Monday’s auction covered the two largest plots. Two more parcels measuring 4.03 and 5.03 acres will be auctioned on November 28, 2025, followed by another two plots (4 and 4.04 acres) on December 3, 2025 between 11 am and 2 pm.