New labour codes to benefit 1.5 crore unorganised workers in Telangana: Senior official

HYDERABAD: The deputy chief labour commissioner (Central) Biswa Bhushan Prusty said on Monday that the new labour codes will extend benefits to 1.5 crore unorganised workers, including migrant workers, in Telangana.

Addressing a press meet, he said the laws will benefit nearly 50 crore workers nationwide. Grievance-redressal boards will be set up under each of the four codes — the Code on Wages (2019), the Code on Social Security (2020), the Industrial Relations Code (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020) — to ensure timely resolution of worker concerns.

He clarified that enforcement will depend on jurisdiction: sectors under the Union government will be monitored by the Centre, while state authorities will enforce the laws in their respective domains.

The Centre has consolidated 29 labour laws into four comprehensive Labour Codes, notified on November 21, to modernise outdated regulations.

Under the new laws, provisions such as minimum wages for all, mandatory appointment letters, 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, crèche facilities, free annual health check-ups, work-from-home options for women, wages aligned with the national floor level, a single licence system, simplified returns and standardised workplace safety norms will now come into force.