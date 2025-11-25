SP fines 10 constables for riding without helmets during traffic drive in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Who polices the police? In a move that answered the question head-on, SP Paritosh Pankaj fined 10 of his own constables for riding without helmets during a special traffic awareness drive.

Taking serious note of police personnel ignoring traffic rules, Paritosh led a helmet enforcement drive on Monday. During the checks, several constables were found riding two-wheelers without helmets. They were stopped, issued challans and left visibly stunned. Their pleas that they belonged to the department and would not repeat the offence were turned down, with officials making it clear the drive was being conducted on the SP’s instructions.

The rare sight of police issuing challans to their own quickly became a talking point among the public and on social media.

Paritosh urged the public not to drive beyond permissible limits or ride without helmets, warning that such negligence proves costly for families. He also cautioned parents against allowing minors to drive without a licence, stating that action would be taken against them.