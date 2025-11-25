Statewide vigilance drive seizes 300 vehicles, collects over Rs 78 lakh in penalties in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A statewide surprise drive by the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department on Saturday and Sunday led to the seizure of more than 300 vehicles and penalties exceeding Rs 78 lakh for a range of transport, mining, GST and market fee violations.

Officials checked 2,623 vehicles, seized 195 for transport-rule violations and imposed penalties of Rs 37,45,370. Another 123 vehicles were seized for violations under the Mining Act, GST Act and Agriculture Market Fee regulations, attracting penalties of Rs 40,96,002. Total penalties crossed `78 lakh.

Thirty teams from seven regional V&E units conducted coordinated checks at strategic locations, focusing on passenger buses and goods carriers. Transport, mines, commercial tax, agriculture marketing and forest officials joined the drive.

The department said the operation aimed to curb evasion of GST, seigniorage on minor minerals, agriculture market fees and other levies, while ensuring that passenger vehicles met safety norms such as valid permits, fitness certification, functional emergency exits and fire safety measures.

Several lapses were detected, including expired fire extinguishers, non-functional emergency doors, missing first-aid kits, unauthorised extra seating, transport of commercial goods and poor passenger awareness about emergency exits. Checks on goods vehicles also revealed evasion of seigniorage fees on minor minerals, GST discrepancies involving iron scrap and evasion of agriculture market fees.

Reaffirming its focus on preventing revenue loss and ensuring public safety, the V&E authorities urged citizens to report irregularities or misuse of government resources through its toll-free helpline 14432.