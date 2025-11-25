Telangana government to disburse Rs 304 crore interest-free loans today

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to distribute interest-free loans to the members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) on Tuesday. The government has released Rs 304 crore for the implementation of yet another phase of the scheme, which will benefit around 3.50 lakh women.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, held a video conference with the district collectors and DRDA officials on this matter.

During the conference, the deputy chief minister instructed the officials to conduct the cheque distribution programmes simultaneously across all constituency headquarters.

He also instructed the chief secretary as well as Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Divya Devarajan to inform the ministers and MLAs in advance and work with coordination to hold the events on a grand scale.

At the Assembly constituency-level, ensure participation of mandal samakhya and village samakhya members, along with other key leaders, in these programmes, he added.

“The previous government abandoned the interest-free loans scheme. After the Congress formed the ‘people’s government’, we relaunched the programme on a massive scale. This initiative has built confidence among women across the state,” he said and added that interest-free loans have already been distributed in three phases statewide.