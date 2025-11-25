Telangana HC raps police for improper LOC against Singapore-based couple

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday strongly criticised the police for issuing a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against a Singapore-based couple in a domestic violence case, stating that the move, made without following bilateral protocols, was improper and affected India’s international standing.

During a petition filed by the younger brother-in-law of the complainant and his wife, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti questioned the procedure adopted by the police. The petitioners sought quashing of the DV case filed by a woman from Secunderabad.

The court noted that the police had not followed the Supreme Court’s directions in the Satyendra Kumar ruling on serving notices under Section 41-A of the CrPC. Notices issued through social media were declared invalid.

Justice Jukanti asked whether non-response to such notices could justify an LOC and referred to the couple’s detention at Chennai airport while travelling from Singapore. He remarked that airport detentions were distressing and pointed out that detainees were often not allowed to make calls.

“If officials were detained in court for six hours, they would understand its impact,” Justice Jukanti said.