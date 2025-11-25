Women law students protest over ‘inhuman’ hostel conditions at Telangana's Kazipet

HANAMKONDA: Imagine training to argue for justice while being denied basic dignity in your own hostel. This is the reality for 66 women at the MJTBCW Residential Law College in Kazipet, who boycotted classes and staged a protest on Monday, alleging that an institution meant to teach law is failing to meet even minimum standards of accommodation and academic support.

The students are crammed into two dilapidated rooms in a building they share with the Government Degree Women’s College. Only two rooms have been allotted to the law college; the rest are occupied by degree college students. The protesters demanded immediate alternative accommodation.

When the TNIE visited the hostel, students pointed to broken infrastructure and overcrowded living spaces.

C Srujana, a third-year student, said even dairy farms offer better conditions. “We have no library, no experienced faculty, no internet, no quality food and no court visits. It is shameful that 66 students share only two washrooms. We want separate accommodation or to be merged with another law college,” she said.

Second-year student Ch Naveena said repeated representations to officials had gone unanswered. “There is no experienced faculty. Those who recently graduated from other law colleges are teaching us. We have never visited a court since joining and don’t know how proceedings work. The government must provide proper infrastructure or merge us with the KU law college,” she said.

MJTBCW Warangal regional co-ordinator officer M Raju Kumar was unavailable for comment.