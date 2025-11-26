CM Revanth Reddy begins series of review meetings ahead of Telangana Rising Global Summit

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held the first of a series of meetings to review the arrangements being made to organise the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit in the Future City from December 8.

The chief minister, according to officials, has decided to hold these review meetings to give final touches to the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document in consultation with his Cabinet colleagues and officials concerned.

The state government will be unveiling the Vision Document at the global summit.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu will be present at all review meetings, which are being organised at the Command and Control Centre till November 30.

On Wednesday, Revanth, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and officials, will review logistics and arrangements being made for hosting the summit.

On Thursday, the chief minister will review infrastructure and development aspects of the Vision Document. Ministers Vivek Venkatswamy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy will also be attending this meeting.

On Friday, Revanth will review education and youth welfare subjects along with ministers Vakiti Srihari and Vivek Venkatswamy. He will also hold a review on tourism, including temple tourism, on the same day in the presence of ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Konda Surekha.

On Saturday, the chief minister will hold a review meeting on agriculture and welfare departments. Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman, Seethakka and Azharuddin will be attending this meeting. The following day, Revanth will hold a review on the health sector, along with minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.