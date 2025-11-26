Endangered Indian Skimmers, rare migratory birds spotted at Telangana’s Manair river

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Sightings of migratory birds — including Indian Skimmers, Pallas’s Gull, Bar-headed Geese, Greater Flamingos, Common Sandpiper, Little Pratincole, Little Ringed Plover and Ruddy Shelduck — have been recorded at Pottur village in Ellankunta mandal.

The Forest department has been requested to take measures to preserve this habitat to welcome more migratory birds and reduce bird-human conflict.

The Karimnagar Birding Community is closely monitoring these sightings every year and recording them on the eBird platform.

Indian Skimmers choose the Manair river because it has numerous riverine islands and sandbars, and more importantly, an abundant supply of small fish. Indian Skimmers are listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

The first sighting of Indian Skimmers near the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar was in January 2023. Since then, their numbers have increased in 2024 and 2025. Currently, 150–200 Indian Skimmers have been sighted at Pottur village, founder member Abdul Raheem said. Along with co-founders Madhu Gosika, Gangadhar Mutapally and Vinay, he has been capturing the birds on camera over the past few days.