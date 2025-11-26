iBomma founder lived lavish life, ran foreign servers, sourced films from other sites: Police

HYDERABAD: iBomma founder Immadi Ravi lived a lavish, globe-trotting lifestyle, travelling to a new country almost every week, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) M Srinivasulu said on Tuesday.

Briefing the media on the progress of the investigation during Ravi’s five-day police custody, the officer clarified that Ravi did not directly pirate films but sourced them from other websites and Telegram channels before enhancing their quality and uploading them to iBomma. Police also found that he operated servers in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

According to the ACP, Ravi initially registered the iBomma domain using his own email ID, debit card and personal details through a company named Njalla. “Since he used his own credentials, he cannot deny ownership of the domain,” ACP Srinivasulu said.

The website was later hosted through IPVolume, which provided backend infrastructure. Ravi deployed a Content Management System (CMS) to control content placement, ad pop-ups and user redirection, while multiple outsourced operators handled routine updates.

Before uploading a film, Ravi designed a poster and prepared two links—one for streaming and another for downloading. A friend, Nikhil, also helped create posters. Once finalised, the content was pushed live on the platform.