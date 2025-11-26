If govt fails to revoke new policy, people will hit streets, says BJP leader Alleti Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the government convene a special Assembly session to discuss the HILTP.

“If the Assembly is not convened to discuss the HILTP, the entire country will get the impression that only kleptocracy, and not democracy, exists in Telangana,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said: “If the Revanth Reddy government does not withdraw this policy, the people of Hyderabad will be forced to take to the streets and launch a ‘Save Hyderabad’ movement. The BJP will support such a movement and will lead the fight from the front.”

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of Jubilee Hills Palace should think like a custodian of Telangana’s wealth. But he is thinking like a realtor. By bringing the HILT policy to commit a `6,29,000 crore scam, he is acting like a land mafia don,” he alleged.

“The state government should withdraw this policy, which is nothing but industrial land theft. The GO 27 should be cancelled and withdrawn,” he demanded.

Maheshwar Reddy also criticised the previous regime, alleging that it gave freehold rights to owners of lands in some industrial areas. “Only those owners were given full ownership rights. If BRS opened the windows for industrial land looting, the Congress has opened the doors. The rule of petty thieves has ended, and the rule of big-time robbers has begun,” he said.

The BJP leader also described the HILTP as an “insider trading scam” and said that the government conducted reconnaissance in advance across 22 industrial areas and entered agreements with companies located there. “The BJP, if voted to power, will definitely investigate this scam and send Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet scamsters to jail,” he added.