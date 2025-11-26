KTR calls industrial land policy a ‘Rs 5 lakh crore corruption scheme’

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his government introduced the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) only to perpetrate corruption.

Addressing the media here, the former minister claimed that the Congress government has opened the gates for a Rs 5 lakh crore corruption scheme.

“That’s why it introduced this new policy to hand over 9,292 acres of land to private individuals,” he said.

“In the past, lands collected by the government from people for job and employment opportunities were given to industrialists at extremely low prices by previous governments. These lands were allotted at prices far below the then-prevailing market rates. But today, attempts are being made to hand over 9,292 acres of land located in 20 industrial estates in Hyderabad to private individuals,” he alleged.

“As per the Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy introduced by the BRS government, allocation of 50% of the land for IT offices and the remaining 50% for other purposes was allowed, that too after the required fee is paid to the government,” he said.