KTR calls industrial land policy a ‘Rs 5 lakh crore corruption scheme’

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his government introduced the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) only to perpetrate corruption.
Addressing the media here, the former minister claimed that the Congress government has opened the gates for a Rs 5 lakh crore corruption scheme.
“That’s why it introduced this new policy to hand over 9,292 acres of land to private individuals,” he said.
“In the past, lands collected by the government from people for job and employment opportunities were given to industrialists at extremely low prices by previous governments. These lands were allotted at prices far below the then-prevailing market rates. But today, attempts are being made to hand over 9,292 acres of land located in 20 industrial estates in Hyderabad to private individuals,” he alleged.
“As per the Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy introduced by the BRS government, allocation of 50% of the land for IT offices and the remaining 50% for other purposes was allowed, that too after the required fee is paid to the government,” he said.
“But the present Congress government is allocating land only for the benefit of private individuals, that too on payment of only 30% of the government-prescribed registration value,” he alleged.
“Revanth Reddy brought this policy so that he and his children, and even his grandchildren, can earn as much money as they want. Through this policy, it appears that Revanth Reddy is trying to compete with Ambanis. He opened the gates for such massive exploitation,” Rama Rao added.
“Even though there was no space left in Hyderabad for parks, houses or even crematoriums, the government is handing over all this land to private individuals for free,” he said and added that several corporators, MLAs and MLCs raised this issue at Tuesday’s GHMC Council meeting.