R&B Minister Komatireddy seeks action against Nalgonda DCC chief for derogatory remarks

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over the appointment of Punna Kailash Neta as Nalgonda District Congress Committee (DCC) president.

The minister wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that Kailash had made derogatory remarks against him and his family. He requested the chief minister and the Congress high command to take disciplinary action against Kailash and replace him with a suitable candidate as Nalgonda DCC chief.

“P Kailash Neta, who was recently appointed as Nalgonda DCC president, has made derogatory remarks by using filthy and vulgar language against me, my family and my late parents, without any provocation. He insulted our family members in front of the media. His remarks are being circulated on social media, which is causing mental anguish to the entire family,” the minister said in his letter.

Komatireddy also wrote a letter to the SP of Nalgonda, asking him to register a case against Kailash.