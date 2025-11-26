Telangana HC issues notice on e-challan system; flags excessive fines, rebate practices

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the state of Telangana, represented by its principal secretary (home), the DGP and the joint commissioner of police (traffic), directing them to file a counter affidavit by the next date of hearing on the functioning of the Telangana Police Integrated E-Challan System.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by V Raghavendra Chary, challenging a traffic challan of Rs 1,235, comprising Rs 1,200 fine and Rs 35 user charges, issued for triple riding on a two-wheeler. The petitioner contended that the challan failed to mention the applicable legal provision and that the fine was contrary to Section 128 read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Section 167A (6) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. He argued that the penalty under the 1988 Act ranges between Rs 100 and Rs 300, not Rs 1,200. He also alleged that such excessive fines burden middle-class citizens.

The counsel further submitted that the practice of granting year-end rebates on pending challans reduces deterrence and turns enforcement into a revenue-generation exercise.

The government pleader for home responded that citizens can make representations if aggrieved and acknowledged that the current portal does not display all legal provisions, though efforts are underway to upgrade it.

The court noted that the challan did not specify the exact provision violated and observed that even under GO 108, the fine for dangerous driving under Section 184 is Rs 1,000.

The court remarked that imposing excessive fines and offering discounts weakens deterrence and requires deeper scrutiny.

The court adjourned the matter to December 9.