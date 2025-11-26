Telangana HC questions liquor outlets in residential areas

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Prohibition and Excise Department and the Nagaram Municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district to submit counter-affidavits in a writ petition filed by the Sri Satyanarayana Colony Welfare Association, which opposed the establishment of a liquor outlet in their residential locality.

Notices were also issued to the private individuals granted licences to operate the wine shop, who are allegedly erecting temporary structures on open plots in Satyanarayana Colony, Nagaram.

The petitioner contended that municipal officials failed to act on complaints regarding unauthorised construction and sought cancellation of the liquor licence issued to S Pavan Reddy. They argued that the colony is predominantly residential and that licence holders had not identified appropriate locations.

During the hearing, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy expressed concern over the rapid expansion of liquor stores and restaurants, noting that if the pace continued, Telangana might need “a new name”. Recalling an earlier order relocating a wine shop in Nanakramguda, he observed the outlet there was opposite a gated community of nearly 1,000 apartments, exposing residents, including children and women, to the shop.

Justice Reddy suggested interim directions regarding the visibility of wine shop displays, stressing that such visuals should not be directly visible from main roads until a clear government policy is formulated.

The matter was adjourned for further hearing.