Telangana–North East Connect festival showcases culture, tech ties, joint innovation plans

HYDERABAD: Telangana–North East Connect Techno-Cultural Festival is a movement that strengthens cultural, technological and human ties between Telangana and the eight Northeastern states, said Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the inaugural ceremony of phase II.

The festival highlights the growing partnership between the regions by promoting collaboration in culture, technology, innovation and human development. Over the next two days, Phase II will feature interactions across medicine, health, sciences, pharma, life sciences, IT and TES. Participants will visit institutions including T-Hub, WE-Hub, top hospitals and major industries, underscoring Hyderabad’s reputation as a global innovation hub. Workshops, seminars and research presentations will further encourage dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The governor said the festival reflects the convergence of two vibrant regions and serves as a bridge of understanding, creativity and cooperation. Recalling the first phase, held across HITEX, IMAX, Gachibowli Stadium and the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, he noted that several key MoUs signed then opened new avenues in sports, cinema and human development.

Calling Hyderabad a natural hub for such initiatives, he said the Connect programme contributes to the national vision of Viksit Bharat by helping regions grow together and creating opportunities for youth. He added that the North East represents development and energy, while Telangana can play an enabling role in its progress.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state is preparing a roadmap for strategic collaboration with the Northeast in digital connectivity, entrepreneurship, skill development, technology adoption, life sciences and rural transformation. He highlighted initiatives such as the Telangana AI Innovation Hub, AI University, AI City, Data Exchange and OneBio. Future plans include a North East–Telangana Tech Corridor, joint innovation labs, bio-incubators, creative tech studios and green-energy collaborations.