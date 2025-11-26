TGPCB shuts 305 industries for pollution violations; launches helpline, app to strengthen control

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has directed the closure of 305 industries for failing to adhere to pollution control norms. The move aims to strengthen the enforcement of environmental laws and ensure effective pollution control across the state.

TGPCB officials said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies industries into red, orange, green and white categories based on pollution severity. Telangana has a total of 12,264 industries under these categories. In line with this classification, TGPCB has been closely monitoring both new and existing industrial units.

Between January 2024 and October 2025, the Board granted approvals for the establishment of 2,620 new companies and issued Consent for Operation (CFO) to 3,521 units after verifying compliance with air and water pollution control norms.

Officials inspected 2,069 industries during the same period and issued notices to 1,234 units for violations to ensure strict pollution management. After confirming non-compliance, closure orders were issued to 305 industries, including pharmaceutical units, plastic industries and chemical factories.

Toll-free helpline ‘10741’ launched

The TGPCB has launched a toll-free helpline (10741) and a mobile application ‘Janavani – Kalushya Nivarini’ to ensure quick complaint redressal. Night patrolling is also being undertaken in industrial zones. Effective steps such as strict implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems in bulk drug and chemical industries, along with the reuse of treated wastewater, are contributing to pollution reduction.