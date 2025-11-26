THRC asks district authorities to probe black magic incidents across Telangana

JANGAON/WARANGAL: Following media reports on black magic instances, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) took suo motu cognisance and directed Jagtial Collector B Satya Prasad, Jangaon District Collector Rizwanbasha Shaik, Warangal District Collector Dr Satya Sharada, Warangal Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh and Jagtial Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar to submit a report to the commission before December 29.

The TGHRC instructed district authorities to prepare reports covering facts, investigation progress, preventive measures and proposals to ensure public safety, highlighting disturbing incidents of animal mutilation as part of black magic rituals.

According to the Commission, unknown individuals in Sreepathipally village in Chilpur mandal allegedly mutilated a cow by severing its horn and eye, while in Wardhannapet mandal, traces of night-time rituals involving animal sacrifice, turmeric, vermilion and lemons created panic among villagers. Of particular concern was the discovery of fresh signs of black magic rituals on the Tharoor Camp school campus.

The commission stated that such incidents, especially within school premises, threaten children’s right to a safe educational environment, affect mental well-being and dignity, and reflect a failure to maintain public order and basic safety.

Jangaon District Collector Rizwanbasha Shaik told TNIE that they would enquire with the concerned officials and police officers regarding the black magic incident in Sreepathipally village. “If anyone is found, a case will be registered against them. We will conduct awareness programmes on scientific matters for the people and subsequently submit a report to the Human Rights Commission,” Rizwanbasha added.