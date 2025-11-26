Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers Rs 10 lakh to Panchayats if they elect BJP-backed nominees

As Member of Parliament, MPLADS funds are available with him, said Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home.

The people are already aware how he brought in crores through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and invested them in improving education and healthcare.

As Union minister, he secure even more central funds to strengthen Panchayat development, he said.

The previous BRS government had promised Rs five lakh to Panchayats where the election is unanimous and nearly 70 villages in the Karimnagar Parliament area elected BRS candidates unanimously by trusting the assurance, he said.

However, even after five years, not a single rupee was released by the then KCR government, he alleged.

"Earlier, the Congress government also made similar promises and cheated people in the name of unanimous elections. Those who trusted Congress and BRS ended up suffering financially. Both parties are now preparing to repeat the same deception. I urge the people of Karimnagar not to fall for their words," Sanjay Kumar said.

Only the BJP brings real funds, he asserted.

If Congress or BRS-backed candidates win "by mistake", new funds will not come, and even the central funds may get diverted, he said, asking people not to fall "inducements" of the two parties.

The Telangana State Election Commission on November 25 announced a three-phased schedule for gram panchayat elections in the state, to be held on December 11, 14, and 17.