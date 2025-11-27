BJP alleges Congress plans massive land scam under Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government has “opened the doors to the biggest land scam in the country”.

Maheshwar Reddy was addressing the gathering while making a PowerPoint presentation on Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP) at the BJP state headquarters here.

“The Congress leaders have hatched a conspiracy to loot 9,292 acres of land worth `6.29 lakh crore,” he said and demanded that the government immediately withdraw this new policy.

The BJP leader also alleged: “The supporters of the chief minister struck secret deals with industrial landowners with an aim to make money through real estate business.”

Maheshwar Reddy also objected to the government’s decision to convert industrial lands to multi-use zones at SRO rates. “The previous BRS government too introduced a similar policy and looted thousands of acres of land,” he alleged.

Claiming that the state Cabinet has not discussed this matter in detail, he demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy place the Cabinet sub-committee’s report in the public domain.

He also demanded that the government disclose if any minister has opposed the HILTP.