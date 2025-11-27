Eight seniors booked for twice ragging first-year student at Surabhi medical college in Siddipet

SIDDIPET : Siddipet Three-Town police have registered a case against eight senior students of Surabhi medical college for allegedly ragging and severely harassing a first-year student, A Sai.

According to circle inspector Ch Vidyasagar, Sai joined Surabhi medical college on November 17. Two days later, four students from the third and fourth years questioned him about his beard, asked why he was not greeting them and warned him that he must wish seniors and follow their instructions.

They took him to a room and ordered him to shave his beard with a trimmer. When he explained that he had grown the beard as part of a vow, the seniors forcibly shaved it off. They reportedly made him stand for an hour and answer random questions.

Following a complaint, the college’s Anti-Ragging Team conducted an inquiry and suspended the four senior students involved in the incident.

Twice in a week

Angered by the disciplinary action, another four senior students allegedly ragged Sai again on November 25. They ordered him to shift cricket kits from the ground to an upper room.

When he refused, they confronted him and said, “Have you become brave enough to defy your seniors? You even complained about the four seniors the other day.” They also warned him that he must greet seniors every time he sees them.

Sai’s mother, A Vani, lodged a complaint on Wednesday after her son was subjected to ragging on two occasions.

The circle inspector said that police have registered cases against all eight senior students and that further investigation is underway. He added that the Anti-Ragging Team is also examining the second incident.