Harish Rao accuses Revanth Reddy govt of Rs 50,000 crore power scam, alleges kickbacks in every policy

HYDERABAD: Criticising the recent decisions taken by the state Cabinet, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged it “only discusses scams and not welfare schemes”.

Speaking to reporters here, the legislator from Siddipet claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has “orchestrated yet another major scam, this time in the power sector, which is estimated to be worth Rs 50,000 crore”.

“Around 30 to 40 per cent of this amount would be siphoned off in the form of commissions,” he said.

“Every decision taken by this government revolves around one mission: collecting commissions and perpetrating corruption. The sole objective behind every policy or decision of this government is to receive kickbacks,” he alleged.

Referring to the Cabinet giving nod for construction of three new thermal power plants at Ramagundam, Palvancha and Makthal with a combined capacity of 2,400 MW, Harish Rao said: “The Revanth Reddy government claims that the construction rights would be awarded to NTPC or Genco, depending on who offers power at the lowest cost.”

Terming the decision a farce, the BRS leader said: “NTPC has already submitted a detailed project report, quoting Rs 12.23 crore per MW, whereas Genco’s DPR estimates Rs 14 crore per MW. When NTPC can do it for Rs 12.23 crore, why propose Rs 14 crore through Genco? Who benefits from this extra Rs 2 crore per MW?”