Modi says India takes ‘new flight’ as he opens Safran MRO hub, pushes Design in India in aviation

HYDERABAD: Asserting that India’s aviation sector is set to take a new leap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country is now promoting ‘Design in India’ across sectors on an unprecedented scale.

The prime minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating Safran Aircraft Engine Services India’s LEAP engine MRO facility at GMR Aerospace in Hyderabad.

Urging the Safran team to look beyond manufacturing and explore opportunities in aircraft engine and component design from India, he said the country’s vast MSME ecosystem and its young, skilled workforce would act as strong pillars of support for such ambitions. He said: “From today, India’s aviation sector is taking a new flight.”

The PM said that Safran’s latest investment will help position India as a global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub. He recalled his meeting with the Safran Board and Management on November 24, noting that he had always sensed their confidence and optimism regarding India. He expressed hope that Safran’s investments would continue with the same momentum in the years ahead.

Pointing out that India’s aviation sector has grown at a rapid pace in recent years, he said the country now ranks among the fastest-growing domestic aviation markets in the world. “Today, India’s domestic aviation market is the third largest globally,” he noted.

Modi said the aspirations of Indians are soaring to new heights, driving unprecedented demand for air travel. To keep pace, airlines across the country are rapidly expanding their fleets. “Indian airline companies have placed orders for more than 1,500 new aircraft,” he said.

Modi highlighted a long-standing challenge: nearly 85 percent of India’s MRO work used to be carried out overseas, leading to high costs, longer turnaround times, and aircraft being grounded for months. “This situation is untenable for a large aviation market like India,” he said.