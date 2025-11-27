Petitioners question legality of BC quota provision sans categorisation

HYDERABAD: A writ petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of Section 285-A of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, relating to reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming rural local body elections.

The petition, filed by Madiwala Machadeva Rajakula Sangam, represented by its general secretary S Laxmiah of Vikarabad district, along with six other residents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, questions the legality of providing BC reservations without following the statutory categorisation of BCs into A, B, C and D groups.

The petitioners have also sought the setting aside of Government Order Ms No 46, dated November 22, 2025, contending that the order was issued without observing BC sub-categorisation and without disclosing the complete empirical data of the Dedicated Commission Report dated November 20, 2025.

According to the petition, the absence of published empirical data violates constitutional safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court for providing reservations in local body elections. The petition further points out that while the Telangana government has sent a Bill to amend Section 285-A to the Governor, seeking to enhance BC reservations from 18–22% to 42%, the amendment does not provide for sub-classification of BC communities into BC-A, BC-B, BC-C and BC-D categories.