PM Modi launches Skyroot's facility in Hyderabad, says Indian space sector attractive for investors

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Indian space startup Skyroot's Infinity Campus, here, and also unveiled the company's first orbital rocket Vikram-I, which has capability to launch satellites to orbit.

In his address, the PM highlighted the government's 'historic' space reforms and said that opening up the space sector to private players has resulted in Skyroot and others coming up with such innovations.

The PM said that today in India's space ecosystem, private sector was emerging with flying colours.

Over 300 space startups were giving new hopes to the sector.

"The Infinity Campus is a reflection of India's new thought, innovation and the bigger youth power. Youth's innovation, risk taking-ability and entrepreneurship are touching new heights," the PM noted.

"India's private space talent is making its own identity in the world. Today, India's space sector is becoming an attractive destination for global investors. Today, the demand for small satellites is increasing rapidly in the world," Modi added.

He traced the journey of the Indian space programme from its nascent stages-- where rocket parts were moved in a bicycle, to building the "most trusted launch vehicle."

The journey might have started with limited resources but the growth proved determination decides dreams, Modi said.

In these changing times, space sector is expanding so much, covering the areas of communication, weather prediction, urban planning and national security, among others.

"So that is why we have made historic reforms in space sector, opened it up to the private sector, made new space policy. Startups and industry were linked with innovation, set up In-Space," he said.

He further said plans were there to open up the nuclear sector also to private players.