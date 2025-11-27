Poultry India Expo attracts 16 international bodies

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated the 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre here on Wednesday.

Being organised by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA), the expo will run till Friday. It will feature global participation, strategic collaborations and an extensive showcase of innovation across the poultry value chain.

The expo, centred on the theme “One Nation, One Expo,” has built strong partnerships with 16 international poultry associations, over 40 national bodies, 18 national media houses, 15 global media organisations and more than 100 influencers.