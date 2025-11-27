Telangana

Poultry India Expo attracts 16 international bodies

Being organised by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA), the expo will run till Friday.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Poultry India Expo at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on Wednesday
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Poultry India Expo at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on Wednesday
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated the 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre here on Wednesday.

Being organised by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA), the expo will run till Friday. It will feature global participation, strategic collaborations and an extensive showcase of innovation across the poultry value chain.

The expo, centred on the theme “One Nation, One Expo,” has built strong partnerships with 16 international poultry associations, over 40 national bodies, 18 national media houses, 15 global media organisations and more than 100 influencers.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com