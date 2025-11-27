SCR to pilot door-to-door parcel service app in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) is developing a digital application to offer door-to-door parcel booking and delivery, integrating first-mile, mid-mile and last-mile services. The pilot will begin in the Hyderabad division.

The zone has invited agencies and logistics partners to provide pickup and delivery services, which will be integrated with transportation by rail. The proposed Rail Parcel app will allow users to book, track and manage consignments on a single platform, enabling common users to send parcels nationwide from their homes. SCR has highlighted features such as online booking, digital payments, real-time tracking and full end-to-end visibility.

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said the initiative could be a game-changer in parcel transport and urged logistics providers to collaborate with the Railways. Interested agencies may approach the Commercial Wing of Hyderabad Division for discussions and registration.