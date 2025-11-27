Telangana sets new benchmark in tiger conservation with tech-driven monitoring and rapid response system

HYDERABAD: Telangana is emerging as a modern leader in wildlife conservation by placing technology, real-time monitoring and science-based action at the centre of its efforts to protect tigers and prevent human–wildlife conflict. While many states still depend on slow, district-level reporting, Telangana has moved to an integrated, data-driven system that helps officials anticipate risks and respond faster.

At the core of this model is a central command-and-control system that brings together tiger tracking, field intelligence, anti-poaching units and wildlife rescue teams. With 24/7 monitoring of tiger and leopard movements, officials can quickly identify conflict-prone areas, track suspicious activity and issue direct instructions to Quick Reaction Teams. This has sharply reduced response time during emergencies such as tigers entering farmland, cattle attacks or injured animals needing help.

The system is especially important in major tiger belts such as Kawal, Eturnagaram, Kinnerasani, Nirmal, Kamareddy and Jagtial, which form part of a key corridor linking Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Telangana’s continuous surveillance network has earned appreciation for maintaining real-time tracking even across administrative boundaries, helping reduce risks for both wildlife and people in fringe villages.

The state is also preparing to introduce radio-collaring of tigers, subject to approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The data will provide detailed insights into movement patterns, territory size, habitat use and mortality risks, helping Telangana strengthen conservation planning and contribute more accurately to the All India Tiger Estimation.