VIPs from across globe to attend Telangana Rising Global Summit

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to invite top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and business honchos to the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit.

The chief minister was addressing a review meeting held on the arrangements being made for the global event, which is aimed at attracting huge investments to the state and to promote Brand Hyderabad.

Revanth instructed the officials to finalise in advance the list of businessmen and celebrities, from within the country and abroad, to be invited for the summit.

As the two-day summit is scheduled to start on December 8, the chief minister emphasised that foolproof arrangements should be made for the global event.

The important subject of entering into investment agreements with the companies was also discussed during the meeting, which was attended by IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and several officials.

The officials informed the CM that invitations have already been extended to over 2,600 people. Designs for setting up stalls too have been finalised, they said.

The chief minister suggested taking precautions in setting up of stalls of various departments, including infrastructure, welfare, industry and medicine.

“A detailed plan should also be prepared to deliver speeches by the delegates on various topics. The time duration should be decided in advance,” he said.

Senior IAS officers would be appointed as in-charges for each programme, the chief minister said and added that a drone show and cultural programmes should also be organised to enhance the brand image of Telangana.

He also instructed the officials to complete all the designs related to the Global Summit by the end of November for approval.