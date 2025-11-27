Withdraw GO 46,implement 42% quota: Krishnaiah to govt

HYDERABAD: National Backward Classes JAC chairman and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah on Wednesday said that the state government, which deceived the BCs despite gaining their trust, would be made accountable. He organised a day-long hunger strike here, demanding cancellation of GO 46, issued in “violation of BC interests”.

Krishnaiah demanded that the government unconditionally withdraw GO 46 and move forward to implement 42% reservations.

The MP alleged that even before arguments were completed in the court, and without cancelling the constitutionally valid GO 9, the government issued another GO, and simultaneously the Election Commission announced the election notification, which are contrary to the principles of natural justice.

Krishnaiah said that the Congress assured the BCs that they would get 42% reservations in local bodies. “But soon after the Bihar elections concluded, the government quietly reduced the reservations from 42% to 22% through GO 46. The implementation further reduced it to 17%, resulting in gross irregularities,” he said.

The BC leader called for peaceful, statewide agitations, including dharnas, silent protests and demonstrations, at ministers’ and MLAs’ camp offices.

He urged BCs to participate in the road blockade planned on November 29. He asserted that protests would continue until the BC reservations were enhanced.

Several leaders, including BRS’ Srikonda Madhusudana Chary, Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, film director and actor R Narayana Murthy, BC United Front chairman Paluru Ramakrishnaiah, state BJP Morcha president Anand Goud, National BC Welfare Association coordinator Dr Ryaga Arun Kumar, participated in the hunger strike.

Hundreds of activists, representatives of 40 caste associations and leaders of 36 BC associations also participated in the stir.