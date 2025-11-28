Andhra Pradesh invites fresh bids to divert Godavari waters

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a fresh plan to divert Godavari waters, this time through the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project (PNLP), as was expected.

The AP Irrigation department has issued an e-procurement notice inviting tenders to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The last date for submitting bids is December 11, and the bids will be opened on December 17.

This move follows the government’s decision in early November to cancel tenders for the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project. The state is now preparing a new DPR for the PNLP in line with the CWC guidelines, 2017.

According to the document, the project aims to divert 200 tmcft of Godavari floodwater at 2 tmcft per day (23,000 cusecs) to drought-prone areas of the state. The work will proceed after securing approvals from Central agencies, including MoEF, MoTA and CWC. The latest tenders cover all required investigations and other works.

The PNLP comprises three segments: diversion of floodwater from Polavaram to the Krishna river in Segment-1, from the Krishna river to the Bollapalli reservoir in Segment-2, and from the Bollapalli reservoir to the Nallamala Sagar reservoir in Segment-3. A total of eight lifts are proposed. An alternative alignment is suggested in Segment-1 from Bholerao Tank to Vykuntapuram via a tunnel and aqueduct, while Segment-3 includes a link canal to integrate with the existing system.