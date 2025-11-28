Andhra Pradesh invites fresh bids to divert Godavari waters

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a fresh plan to divert Godavari waters, this time through the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project (PNLP), as was expected.
The AP Irrigation department has issued an e-procurement notice inviting tenders to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The last date for submitting bids is December 11, and the bids will be opened on December 17.
This move follows the government’s decision in early November to cancel tenders for the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project. The state is now preparing a new DPR for the PNLP in line with the CWC guidelines, 2017.
According to the document, the project aims to divert 200 tmcft of Godavari floodwater at 2 tmcft per day (23,000 cusecs) to drought-prone areas of the state. The work will proceed after securing approvals from Central agencies, including MoEF, MoTA and CWC. The latest tenders cover all required investigations and other works.
The PNLP comprises three segments: diversion of floodwater from Polavaram to the Krishna river in Segment-1, from the Krishna river to the Bollapalli reservoir in Segment-2, and from the Bollapalli reservoir to the Nallamala Sagar reservoir in Segment-3. A total of eight lifts are proposed. An alternative alignment is suggested in Segment-1 from Bholerao Tank to Vykuntapuram via a tunnel and aqueduct, while Segment-3 includes a link canal to integrate with the existing system.
LiDAR survey and central approvals next for AP
Detailed investigations for all segments will follow CWC guidelines, except hydrological and site-specific seismic studies, which are being handled by other agencies. The project will use LiDAR survey technology.
The project estimate shall be prepared after HPs, designs and drawings are vetted by the state CDO unit, for the current SoR, once the construction material and borrow area locations are accepted in principle by the department, the document said.
After submission of the DPR to the Central Water Commission (CWC), it is the mandatory responsibility of the bidder to prepare comprehensive and satisfactory replies to the remarks communicated by the CWC until Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) approval for the project is obtained from the CWC.
A pre-feasibility report has already been submitted to the CWC and is under scrutiny. The bidder must also assist with the data needed to obtain PFR approval.
In numbers
After dropping Polavaram–Banakacherla, AP proposes PNLP
PNLP to draw 2 tmcft daily
Gravity canal: 345.62 km
Lifts: Eight
Pipeline: 15.275 km
Power required: 2,577 MW
Power generation: 200 MW
Forest land: 15,562 acres
Non-forest land: 37,940 acres