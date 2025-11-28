Armoor municipal chief, driver in Anti-Corruption Bureau net

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Armoor Municipal Commissioner A Raju and his private driver Bhumesh after they were allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to officials, the bribe was demanded from a local resident in exchange for allotting a house number to his newly constructed building. ACB teams apprehended the duo at the Commissioner’s residence, where the driver was receiving the cash on behalf of the officer. The tainted money was recovered from the driver’s possession.

During the search, officials also seized an additional Rs 4.3 lakh in unaccounted cash from the driver’s bag, raising further suspicion.

Both the Municipal Commissioner and his driver have been taken into custody and will be produced before the II Additional Special Judge for ACB Cases at Nampally. Further investigation is underway.