Celebration of cultural collaboration: North East Connect concludes on a high

HYDERABAD: A sense of culmination and connection marked the valedictory ceremony of Phase 2 of the Telangana North East Connect: A Techno-Cultural Festival at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad. The event highlighted the ongoing effort to strengthen ties in entrepreneurship, culture and collaboration between Telangana and the Northeastern states.

Guv announces formation of NE connect association

Governor Jishnu Dev Verma announced the formation of the Northeast Connect Association, comprising senior officers and representatives from participating states, to serve as an umbrella body for future coordination.

Reflecting on his interactions with young entrepreneurs, he said their success stories should inspire youth in the Northeast. The festival, he said, aimed to “give wings to dreams and hope to expectations,” showcasing Hyderabad’s supportive innovation ecosystem. He noted that India is steadily moving beyond old limitations to ensure last-mile delivery in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He praised the seamless blend of Northeastern and Telangana art forms showcased during the event, pointing out that both regions share similar creative challenges, creating new avenues for meaningful collaboration.

Calling this India’s first initiative of its kind, he lauded its “magnanimity” and emphasised the strong participation of women leaders as a motivating force for future achievers.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said Telangana was proud to host a festival of such scale and significance, reaffirming the state’s commitment to cultural and developmental partnership with the region.

During Phase 2, eight MoUs were signed across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, IT and ITeS.