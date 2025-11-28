Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka urges all MPs to seek Parliamentary debate on Telangana issues

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday urged all Telangana MPs, cutting across party lines, to move an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss pending issues pertaining to the state. He also asked them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make a representation on various issues.

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on December 1, Vikramarka held a meeting with MPs of all parties. While BJP MPs M Raghunandan Rao and G Nagesh attended the meeting, the BRS MPs skipped it.

During the meeting, officials gave a presentation on 47 issues pending with the Union government.

On BC reservations, the deputy CM said: “To get approval for the 42% BC reservation bill, an amendment to the Ninth Schedule is necessary. Please bring this issue up for special discussion during the Parliament session — either through an adjournment motion or during Question Hour in the prescribed format.”

“All MPs belonging to various parties should meet the prime minister together and submit a representation. If the prime minister gives time, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is ready to visit Delhi along with a delegation,” he added.