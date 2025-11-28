Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka urges all MPs to seek Parliamentary debate on Telangana issues

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday urged all Telangana MPs, cutting across party lines, to move an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss pending issues pertaining to the state. He also asked them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make a representation on various issues.
Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on December 1, Vikramarka held a meeting with MPs of all parties. While BJP MPs M Raghunandan Rao and G Nagesh attended the meeting, the BRS MPs skipped it.
During the meeting, officials gave a presentation on 47 issues pending with the Union government.
On BC reservations, the deputy CM said: “To get approval for the 42% BC reservation bill, an amendment to the Ninth Schedule is necessary. Please bring this issue up for special discussion during the Parliament session — either through an adjournment motion or during Question Hour in the prescribed format.”
“All MPs belonging to various parties should meet the prime minister together and submit a representation. If the prime minister gives time, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is ready to visit Delhi along with a delegation,” he added.
He said that the government has set up a special wing under the Planning department in Delhi to provide MPs with whatever information they need. MPs should make full use of this facility, he said.
He said that if any MP from Telangana wishes to raise issues related to the state in Parliament or submit representations to Union ministers, Delhi-based state officials will provide necessary information and representation documents.
Stating that the government is forming committees to make the Telangana Rising Global Summit a success, he said that any interested MP may submit their name to be included as a committee member. “If MPs have connections with prominent personalities or global organisations, they may share the details so that we can invite them to the summit in the interest of the state,” he said.